Placement Blues Fade At Iims As Recruiters Troop In

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Top business schools have put placement jitters behind with their graduating batches scooped up by recruiters, in a year startups and fintechs have gone missing, and the number of offers per recruiter has fallen.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.