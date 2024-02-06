               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Placement Blues Fade At Iims As Recruiters Troop In


2/6/2024 2:02:05 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top business schools have put placement jitters behind with their graduating batches scooped up by recruiters, in a year startups and fintechs have gone missing, and the number of offers per recruiter has fallen.

MENAFN06022024007365015876ID1107818101

