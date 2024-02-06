Kerala: HC Rejects Plea Seeking CBI Investigation In Dr Vandana Das Murder Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The High Court rejected the plea filed by Vandana's father, Mohandas, seeking a CBI investigation in

Vandana murder case. The petition was rejected because there were no rare circumstances in the case. The court observed that Sandeep was only accused in the case and there was no finding against the officials.

The police have submitted a charge sheet in this instance. The court determined that there was no need to interfere in the investigation. 106 witnesses were interviewed, and the final report was submitted on the 89th day following a comprehensive investigation.

Aside from the shortcomings on the part of the police officers who were with Sandeep, the petitioners were unable to identify any substantial errors in the inquiry. The court also noted that no criminal intent was indicated in the police's inability to protect the public from the accused's attack.



The 23-year-old doctor, a native of the Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district, was the only child of her parents and was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital. She was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital in Kollam district as part of her training when in the early hours of May 10 she was stabbed multiple times by G Sandeep, a school teacher, who was brought there by police for medical treatment. She succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.



