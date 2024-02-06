After Health Scare, Mayank Agarwal Returns To Lead Karnataka Against Tamil Nadu In Ranji Trophy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After overcoming a recent health scare, prolific opener Mayank Agarwal is set to lead Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in their upcoming Ranji Trophy Group C match in Chennai starting Friday. The India batter encountered trouble after consuming a liquid onboard the team's flight to Surat following their match against Tripura. The 32-year-old experienced a burning sensation in his mouth and throat, leading to hospitalization. Consequently, he missed Karnataka's last match against Railways due to health concerns. Following medical inspections that ruled out major medical hazards, Agarwal is now cleared to make his comeback to the team.

In the absence of Agarwal, promising batter Nikin Jose captained Karnataka against Railways, guiding the former champions to a tense one-wicket victory in Surat. Veteran Manish Pandey played a crucial role, scoring an unbeaten fifty.

Presently, Tamil Nadu leads Group C with 21 points, the same as Karnataka. However, TN occupies the top spot due to their superior net run rate of 2.06.

Agarwal's return is anticipated to bolster Karnataka's batting lineup. The opener has amassed 310 runs from four matches, boasting an average of 44, including two centuries and a half-century.

Karnataka's batting lineup receives an additional boost with the return of the in-form Devdutt Padikkal, who will be available for selection in the upcoming match.

The left-hander has been in exceptional form, amassing 369 runs from three matches at an impressive average of 92.25, including two centuries.

Padikkal was absent from the last match as he was representing the India A squad against England Lions in Ahmedabad. With the return of Agarwal and Padikkal, openers Dega Nischal and Abishek Shetty will make way for them in the lineup.

Karnataka squad against TN: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Nikin Jose (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Samarth R, Manish Pandey, Sharath Srinivas (wk), Aneesh KV, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vasuki Koushik, Shashikumar K, Sujay Sateri (wk), Vidwath Kaverappa, Venkatesh M, Kishan S Bedare, Rohit Kumar AC, Hardik Raj.