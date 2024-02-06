Bharat Rice Scheme Launched In Bengaluru: Doorstep Delivery Planned; Read More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru witnesses the launch of the Bharat Rice Scheme, aimed at providing affordable rice to citizens. The initiative, spearheaded by the Central Government, promises to make rice available at the economical rate of Rs. 29 per kilogram.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa inaugurated the scheme in Bengaluru, emphasizing its significance in ensuring the accessibility of essential grains to every household. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, this program aims to offer rice, wheat, and pulses at affordable rates, catering to the needs of both the poor and middle-class demographics.

The Bharat Rice Scheme marks a significant step towards fulfilling the government's commitment to providing essential commodities at reasonable prices. Notably, rice will be available in 5 kg and 10 kg packets, priced at Rs. 29 per kilogram. Consumers can now purchase Bharat brand rice from various platforms including Reliance, Flipkart, Big Basket, and other online platforms.

To ensure widespread accessibility, plans are underway to introduce Bharat Rice in additional stores across Bengaluru and facilitate doorstep delivery through mobile vans. The initiative aims to cover 50 areas in the city, starting from the main godown of the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) at Yesvantpur.

In line with enhancing convenience, Bharat Rice will also be accessible through e-commerce giants such as Amazon and at Flipkart. This strategic move aims to bridge the gap between supply and demand, ensuring that every citizen has access to quality rice at affordable prices.

Secretary of the Ministry of Food, Sanjeev Chopra, expressed optimism regarding the scheme's implementation, highlighting its potential to benefit a wide spectrum of society. With the inauguration ceremony marked by enthusiasm and support, the Bharat Rice Scheme sets a precedent for effective governance and inclusive policymaking.