Indians Will No Longer Need Visas To Travel To Iran

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has made a significant announcement regarding visa regulations for citizens of India, effective from February 4th, 2024. The citizens holding Indian passports can enter Iran without a visa every six months for a period of 15 days, which is non-extendable.

Under this new directive, Indian nationals holding ordinary passports will no longer require a visa to enter Iran for tourism purposes. However, there are specific conditions and limitations outlined by the Iranian authorities.

Firstly, individuals holding ordinary Indian passports will be permitted to enter Iran without a visa once every six months. However, their stay is limited to a maximum of 15 days per visit, and this duration cannot be extended under any circumstances.

It's essential to note that the visa abolition applies exclusively to tourists entering Iran. Therefore, individuals intending to stay for a more extended period, make multiple entries within a six-month period, or require different types of visas for purposes other than tourism must obtain the necessary documentation through the respective representations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India.

Moreover, the visa exemption specified in this approval is applicable solely to Indian nationals entering Iran via air borders. Travelers arriving through other means of entry, such as land borders, may be subject to different regulations and visa requirements.

This decision by the Iranian government marks a significant step towards promoting tourism and facilitating travel between Iran and India. It is expected to enhance cultural exchanges, foster closer ties between the two nations, and encourage greater tourist influx from India to Iran.

