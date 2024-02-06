Aequum Capital Provides $5MM Credit Facility To Landscapehub, The Leading Landscape Supply Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed a $5,000,000 revolving credit facility to support the continued growth of LandscapeHub.
LandscapeHub was founded on a mission to make the lives of green industry professionals better. The Company connects landscape buyers and suppliers through a transparent online marketplace. The marketplace allows high-quality distributors, nurseries, and hard good suppliers across the country to list their up-to-date inventory and pricing, and enables online ordering for buyers.
Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities of up to $25 million to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S.
For more information, please go to or contact John Ross at [email protected]
SOURCE Aequum Capital Financial LLC
