Inventhelp Inventor Develops Hockey-Themed Card Game (TRO-1010)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an interactive card game for hockey fans. Card collectors will finally be able to make use of their favorite playing cards," said an inventor, from Vancouver, BC, Canada, "so I invented HAT TRICK HOCKEY CARDS. My fun and competitive design can be played during leisure time with friends or during parties and

get-togethers."

The invention provides a new interactive card game for hockey enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers a unique and engaging alternative to traditional card games. As a result, it increases fun and entertainment, and it could spark friendly competition. The invention features an entertaining sports-theme design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for hockey enthusiasts and individuals who enjoy playing games.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TRO-1010, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

