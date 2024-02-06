Sesame Workshop Initiates Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Steve Youngwood Steps Down as CEO and Member of Board

Industry Veteran and Sesame Workshop President Sherrie Westin Appointed Interim CEO

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, today announced that Steve Youngwood has decided to step down as CEO and a member of the Board of Trustees, in concurrence with the Board. The Board has appointed Sesame Workshop President Sherrie Westin as Interim CEO. Mr. Youngwood will remain available to the organization in an informal advisory role for a period of time to help ensure a smooth transition.

The Board is engaging a leading executive search firm and has initiated a comprehensive search process to identify a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

Gabrielle Sulzberger, Chair of the Sesame Workshop Board of Trustees, said, "Under Steve's leadership, Sesame Workshop has expanded its reach and impact globally, and is well positioned for ongoing success. On behalf of the Board, I thank Steve for his commitment to Sesame Workshop, our mission, and people and wish him the best in his next chapter."

Mr. Youngwood commented, "It has been a highlight of my professional career to work alongside the talented and creative individuals on the Sesame Workshop team. I look forward to watching Sesame Workshop's immensely positive social impact continue long into the future."

Ms. Westin has held leadership positions in the media, nonprofit, and public service sectors and possesses a deep understanding of Sesame Workshop. She is a 25-year Sesame Workshop veteran and one of the world's leading creative executives. In her role as President, Ms. Westin has led the organization's efforts to serve vulnerable children through mass media and targeted initiatives in the United States and around the world. In December 2017, the Workshop was awarded the MacArthur Foundation's inaugural $100 million grant from its 100&Change competition for the partnership Sherrie spearheaded with the International Rescue Committee to bring critical early education to children in the Syrian response region, creating the largest early childhood intervention in the history of humanitarian response.

Ms. Sulzberger added, "Sherrie is a highly regarded executive who knows Sesame Workshop well and has played an important role in advancing our mission. The Board is incredibly grateful to Sherrie for stepping into the Interim CEO role. We are confident that with her unique mix of skills, experience, and insight, Sherrie is the right interim leader to drive the organization forward while we work to identify our next permanent CEO."

Ms. Westin commented, "Sesame Workshop's mission has never been more critical and I am honored to step into this role on an interim basis. We are fortunate to have an incredibly deep bench of purpose-driven individuals, and I look forward to working closely with the entire team as we advance the important work underway to meet the needs of young children in an evolving media and education landscape. We will continue investing in our best-in-class programming and launching new resources to provide access to quality early learning to children around the globe."

For more than 50 years, Sesame Workshop has served as a leader at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Sesame Workshop's beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities and more, bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries. A well-capitalized, innovative and evolving organization rooted in deep expertise and designed to meet children's most pressing needs, Sesame Workshop is poised to continue its mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder for generations to come.

