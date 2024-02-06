Mcdonnell Appointed To Isabella Bank Corporation And Isabella Bank Boards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Jerome

E. Schwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah R. Opperman, Board Chair of Isabella Bank Corporation and Isabella Bank, announce the appointment of Neil M. McDonnell to the Corporate and Bank Boards, effective January 31, 2024.

Mr. McDonnell was named Bank President earlier this month. In his previous role as the corporation's Chief Financial Officer, he was instrumental in implementing a five-year strategic plan and driving initiatives to improve financial performance and metrics.

"Mr. McDonnell joined Isabella Bank in 2018 with three decades of banking experience," Opperman said. "His expertise in banking and finance, together with his understanding of our various stakeholders, will serve the Board well."

Mr. McDonnell is a member of the Board of Directors of Community Bankers of Michigan, a member of the Mid-Michigan Industries Board of Directors and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Isabella County Finance Committee. McDonnell and his wife, Kenda, have three children and live in Lake Isabella.

"Mr. McDonnell's thoughtful, collaborative and creative style are well suited to his new role as Bank President and with the Board," Schwind said.

Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, is a subsidiary of Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX:ISBA ). Established in 1903, Isabella Bank has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has 31 locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw. For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at .

