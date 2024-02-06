Viking Mergers & Acquisitions Facilitates Acquisition Of Advanced Concrete Cutting & Coring Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Advanced Concrete Cutting & Coring Inc. (ACCC) by new owners Jim James and Garrett Little. Founded in 2000 by Greg Lynch, ACCC has established itself as a leader in concrete-cutting services across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company has played a significant role in major projects like the Boeing Dreamliner Plant and the Georgia Ports Authority.

Under Lynch's guidance, ACCC has grown to over 70 employees, standing out in the industry for its commitment to hard work, exceptional customer service, and a skilled workforce. The company has always focused on continuous improvement and growth while staying true to its core values of client success and service, achieved through innovative technology and ongoing employee development.

As Lynch steps into retirement, the company transitions into the capable hands of Jim James and Garrett Little. James, with a background of notable corporate success, was eager to own and manage his own business. Little, his brother-in-law, saw this as an opportunity to return to the Carolinas and contribute to the family business. Their partnership promises to uphold and build upon the legacy established by Lynch, maintaining the high standards of service and expertise ACCC is known for.

Ben Knight, Viking M&A's Managing Partner in Charleston, facilitated the acquisition. "Ben demonstrated extreme patience during a long drawn-out process," James said. "His ability to navigate the demands of both us, the buyer, and the seller enabled the deal to get done."

Knight had been collaborating with Lynch for about five years, closely monitoring the company's valuation. After connecting with James and understanding ACCC's values and operational model, Knight recognized this partnership as an ideal match for all parties involved. James and Little are well-prepared to continue the ACCC legacy.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 70% of Viking's advisors are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 850 successful transactions.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions