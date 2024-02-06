Miss Japan Gives Up Crown After Explosive Revelations Of Affair With A Married Man - Social Media Erupts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An uncatchable scandal has rocked not only the celebrity circles of Japan but also the common households. A steamy affair of the recently crowned Miss Japan with a married man has taken over national television segments and tabloids. A magazine made the initial revelations that resulted in a chain of events.

Carolina Shiino won the Miss Japan title last month gaining fame overnight in the island nation. She also signed up for a modeling agency after her recent success. However, post the magazine revelation of her affair, Carolina Shiino gave up her crown of Miss Japan and also resigned from her modelling agency.

Moreover, the Ukraine-born Japanese model is facing heat from social media whereas the married man is hardly getting any brunt for the fiasco. The identity of the married man remains hidden, reflecting the male-dominated culture in Japan where women usually face the brunt of such scandalous relationships.

Japan places a high value on homogeneity and conformity. A similar high-profile scandal came out as actress Ryoko Hirosue was caught having a relationship with a married celebrity chef. Due to the strenuous revelation, Ryoko Hirosue lost multiple contracts showcasing the double standards of society.

Carolina Shiino too finds herself in the presence of public criticism that has halted her career just when it started to take off. The Miss Japan title of 2024 will remain vacant for the time being and the agency has apologized to sponsors, judges, and others for the inconvenience caused. Carolina Shiino has also issued an apology to all including the partner of the married man and his family.