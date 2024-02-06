SPOTTED: Kriti Sanon To Malaika Arora, Celebs Flaunt Their Outfits In The City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, Many celebrities were spotted in their fashionable outfits while they were seen in the city.

These Bollywood celebrities were seen at the airport, outside cafes, gym and while some promoted their film.



Actress Pooja Hegde was snapped at Khar for a prayer meeting and she looked beautiful in a white suit.

Kriti Sanon was spotted in a white dress with flowers printed on it promoting her movie 'Teri Baaton Se Aisa Uljha Jiya' on the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Internet sensation Orry was seen in a purple t-shirt and denim as he was clicked at Bandra. His shirt read, 'Same Hell, different devils'.

Shahid Kapoor was suited up in black as he arrived on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to promote his film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Malaika Arora was spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she is the judge. She opted for in a knee length dress.