'Lal Salaam': 6 Reasons To Watch Rajinikanth's Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lal Salaam trailer- Aishwarya Rajinikanth's forthcoming film, Lal Salaam, which stars Vishnu Vishal and Rajinikanth in prominent roles and explores religious unity, is planned to release on February 09.

Superstar Rajinikanth remarked that it means "salute to the revolution." He said the film highlights a pressing issue- preserving community trust and compassion.



Former journalist Vishnu Rangasamy and Aishwarya used a plot from a community conflict he covered as a journalist a few years ago to write Lal Salaam.



In 2012, Aishwarya's debut film 3 was a smash. This is her first major release since 2015's Vai Raja Vai and 2017's Cinema Veeran. She may succeed after eight years.

Village festivals seem to dominate the story. The video says the "chariot festival" is important to local people. However, politics hinder the festivity.

Vishnu, as a Muslim cricketer, was influenced by communal strife. Cricket is his salvation, but he never gets a fair shot.

Rajinikanth seems to be the X factor of the film. He plays Moideen Bhai, someone who's looking to keep peace between communities.