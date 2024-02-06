Inventhelp Inventor Develops Rear Hitch Attachment For Trucks (TRO-1009)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer and easier way to haul long materials and equipment with a truck, van or SUV," said an inventor, from Stratford, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the

MOEJOE. My design ensures that the load is properly supported and secured, even when traveling over bumpy roads."

The invention provides an effective way to support and stabilize extended loads being transported via pickups, vans, and

SUVs. In doing so, it helps prevent breakage or bouncing of the extended load. As a result, it enhances safety and support. The invention features an adjustable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

