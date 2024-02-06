Eaton Partners Acts As Exclusive Placement Agent For 3 Boomerang Capital’S First Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and fund advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as the exclusive placement agent for 3 Boomerang Capital (“3 Boomerang” or the“Firm”), for its flagship private equity fund, 3 Boomerang Capital I, LP (the“Fund”). The oversubscribed Fund closed over $375 million of commitments from a diverse investor group, including leading endowments, foundations, pensions, insurers, fund of funds, family offices, and 3 Boomerang professionals.



Founded by industry veterans Adam Dolder and Adam Elberg, 3 Boomerang executed an efficient and successful fundraise, demonstrating strong investor confidence in its differentiated approach to value creation in the healthcare industry. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the Firm, showcasing its commitment to supporting healthcare entrepreneurs and businesses in pursuit of growth and innovation.

3 Boomerang is backed by a distinguished team of 11 professionals with expertise spanning North America and Western Europe. 3 Boomerang's investment focus areas are four key healthcare sectors: BioPharma outsourcing, medical device and diagnostic manufacturing, information technology and tech-enabled services, and alternate site care. The firm specializes in backing founder-led businesses, providing the guidance and resources needed for successful growth in the healthcare market. By strategically concentrating on these areas, 3 Boomerang is well equipped to deliver on its mission of propelling healthcare businesses to new heights.

Adam Dolder, a career healthcare investor, expressed his enthusiasm for the recent achievement, stating, "We are thrilled with the success of our inaugural private equity fund and are grateful for the partnership and trust of our Limited Partners. This accomplishment reinforces our commitment to fostering creative investment partnerships with healthcare entrepreneurs that bolsters the growth of their businesses."

“3 Boomerang's thematic investment focus and proven track record of partnering with founder-led businesses resonated well with investors,” said Eric Deyle, Managing Director at Eaton Partners.“We greatly value our partnership with the 3 Boomerang team and we wish them continued success.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world's largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $140 billion across more than 190 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2024. For more information, please visit .

About 3 Boomerang Capital

3 Boomerang Capital, LP (“3BC”) is an emerging healthcare investment firm with 11 professionals investing in North American and Western Europe. 3BC is a thematic investor in lower middle market healthcare businesses with a deep focus on the following subsectors: (i) Biopharmaceutical Outsourcing, (ii) Medical Device and Diagnostic Contract Manufacturing, (iii) Health Care Information Technology & Technology Enabled Services, and (iv) Alternate Site Care. The firm pursues a preemptive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and has a control investment bias. Additionally, the firm seeks to be an active and aligned partner to management, leveraging industry expertise and operational excellence to build leading businesses with strong organic and inorganic growth profiles.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at . For global disclosures, please visit

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

