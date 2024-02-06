Tyhan Sets Sights On Continued Brand Expansion With Innovative Products To Support Mums

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Binalie CoorayADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Whether you are a new mum or expecting another child, finding ways to save time and make your life easier are top of mind. Tyhan , a leading provider of wearable breast pumps in Australia, is on that same mission, serving as an advocate for women by offering them innovative products that help them care for their little ones while simplifying their own lives.Tyhan was launched in 2021 by Binalie Cooray, who at the time was a mum with a 4-year-old and a newborn. She also had worked at a leading baby retailer for over five years, making her aware of the types of baby products on the market. While she wanted to breastfeed her baby, she struggled with finding the time to pump and was discouraged by products that didn't make pumping easy for on-the-go mums. So when she couldn't find the ideal solution to her frustrations, she got to work creating one.“Motherhood is one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences women will take on, and breastfeeding definitely amplifies the rewards by helping mums create stronger bonds with their babies and provide them with excellent nutrition," said Cooray. "But it can be frustrating when you feel that you don't have the time to pump, and it can also become painful, leaving busy mums in a bind. I wanted to find a solution to this problem that I was facing, but that I knew millions of other women face, too.”Tyhan's wearable breast pump was the result of these efforts. After extensive testing, research, and development, the Tyhan team introduced the S12 breast pump that changed the pumping game for Australian mums. The pump is lightweight, compact, portable, and completely hands-free. Mums on the go can use the pump to seamlessly continue providing for their little ones while pursuing their everyday activities.Thus far, the portable breast pump has been a hit with mums across Australia. It has also caught the attention of some well-known mums, such as Amanda Reardon (Amazing Race), Tahan Lew-Fatt (Big Brother), Ksenija Lukich (worldwide TV presenter), and Chloe Zuel (Australian actor, singer, dancer).Though only a few years old, Tyhan has exceeded sales expectations, with the brand increasing revenue by 148% in its second full year in business. To the Tyhan team, this growth is proof that mums are eager to invest in brands and products that put their needs first and make their lives easier."Our brand was created by women for women," said Cooray. "As a mum, I understand the challenges mums face, whether they stay home with their children or work. We're committed to creating safe, high-quality products that address their needs so they can spend more time focusing on bonding with their children and less time on things that take their attention away from their children."With sales of its wearable breast pump strong and the product receiving continued rave reviews, the Tyhan team is looking to expand its portfolio of products in the near future. The brand is especially interested in growing its feeding range to include baby bottles and toddler feeding solutions. In the meantime, the team continues to enhance its technology to ensure its current products and customer service standards exceed expectations.To learn more about Tyhan's wearable breast pumps and accessories, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" co .

