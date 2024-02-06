(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Steinberg Law Group has decades of proven experience and the resources to help victims of asbestos exposure and their families obtain the maximum financial compensation they deserve. All of it!

Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Oklahoma - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Attorneys – Call Toll Free (888) 891-2200

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Oklahoma is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer . Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2024 were exposed decades ago.Agriculture, oil & gas and manufacturing make up the bulk of business in Oklahoma. Workers in all three of the aforementioned industries were subject to asbestos exposure for decades at various locations around the state. In addition, asbestos exposure may have occurred between 1948 and 1993 due to mining company W.R. Grace, which shipped asbestos-containing vermiculite around the country including to three Oklahoma cities (Oklahoma City, Duke and Southard).Known jobsites, companies and buildings with asbestos exposure in Oklahoma include Ultramar Diamond, Sinclair Oil and Gas Company, Gary-Williams Energy, Conoco, Sunoco, Industrial Insulators, Inc., Ben Franklin Refining Company, Uniroyal, Bareco Oil Company, Bareco Wax Company, Barnsdall Refineries, Inc., City Services Oil Company, Petrolite Corporation, Interurban Railway Company, Carter Oil Company, Cities Services Petroleum Company, Empire and Gas Fuel Company, Keener Oil & Gas Company, National Zink Company, Phillips Petroleum Company, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Oologah Power Station, Blackwell Oil & Gas Company, Deep Rock Oil Corporation, Illinois Oil Company, Midland Cooperatives, Inc., Shaffer Oil and Refining Company, Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, Petty-Badger Company, Sinclair Prairie Oil Company, Stanolind Pipe Line Company, Sun Oil Company of Pennsylvania, Sun Petroleum Products Company, Sunray D-X Oil Company, Conoco Oil Oklahoma, Continental Carbon Company, Continental Oil Company, Tosco Refinery, Duncan Oil Refinery, Rock Island Refining Company, Champlin Oil & Refining Company, Empire Gas and Fuel Company, Empire Refineries Corporation, L.A. King, Inc., Champlin Refining Company, Enid Asbestos Company, Enid Electric and Gas Company, Hackney Iron & Steel, Oklahoma Electric & Water Company, Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company, Southwestern Public Service Company, Southwestern Light & Power Company, Choctaw Railway and Lighting Company, Hudgens Construction Company, Union Iron Works, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Swift & Company, Westinghouse Electric Company, Seminole Generating Station, Cherokee Power House, Tidewater Refinery, Callery Chemical Company, Envirotech Systems, Inc., Fort Howard Paper Mill, Fort James Corporation, Griffen Grocery Company, A.C.C. Machine Tool Company, Acme Flour Mills Company, Inc., Apco Oil Corporation, Black Gold Refining Company, Black Sivalls & Bryson, Inc., Boardman Company, Cain's Coffee Company, Ceiling Systems, Inc., Cities Service Helex, Inc., Conoco Chemicals Company, Consolidated Insulation, Inc., Continental Oil, Dayton Tire and Rubber Company, Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, Peerless International, Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Oklahoma Railway Company, Midwest Insulation & Material Company, Mark Blodgett Insulation Company, Lucent Technologies, Lobar Oil Company, Kerr-McGee Oil Refinery, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours, Insulations, Inc., Kerr Glass Manufacturing Corporation, National Tank Company, Piping Engineering Company, Inc., Sheffield Steel Corporation, Sinclair Refining Company, IMC Drilling Mud, Inc., General Electric Company, Garson Light & Power Company, Rex Aluminum Plant, Robinson Steel Mill, Scovil & Sublett, Standard Asbestos Manufacturing & Insulating Company, Sublett & Associates, Thermal Systems, Inc., Thorpe Company, Tub Fab, Inc., Tulsa Corporation, Tulsa Ice and Packing Company, Tulsa Rig & Reel, Union Carbide Corporation, United Insulation Company, Warren Petroleum Corporation, Wheeler Drywall, Pure Oil Company, Transworld Drilling, Vista Chemical Company, Western Electric Chemical, Inc., Wilson Company, Xerox Corporation, Muskogee Gas and Electric Company, ACandS, Inc., American Public Service Company, Armstrong Cork Company, Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation, Bareco Oil Company, Borach C.G. Company, Bryant Refractory Company, Gulf Pipe Line Company, Harley Sales Company, Humble Oil, Johns-Manville Corporation, Jones & Laughlin Steel Company, M.W. Kellogg Company, Producers & Refiners Corporation, Texaco Oil, Rust Engineering Company, Weyerhauser Paper Mill, Muskogee Iron Works, Gulf Oil Corporation, Kaiser Chemical, Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical, Skelly Oil, Oklahoma Cement Company, Barnsdale Refineries, Inc., City Metal & Plastic Fabricators, DX-Sunray Oil Refinery, Econo-Therm Corporation, Rogers Galvanizing Company, Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Oklahoma Power Company, Middle West Utilities Company of Illinois, Mid-Continent Aircraft Corporation, Martin Marietta Cement Company, Maloney Crawford Tank Company, Lone Star Pressure Precision Company, Stevens Asbestos Product Company, Inc., Stevens-King Company, Inc., McDonnel Douglas Aircraft Company, Empire Roofing & Insulation Company, Western Farmers Electric Corporation, Lawton Generating Plant, Kerr McGee Oil Industries, Inc., Kerr-McGee Chemical Corporation, Wynnewood Refinery, Washita Power Plant, Altus Air Force Base, Fort Sill Army Base, McAlester Naval Ammunition Depot, Muskogee Naval Base, Norman Naval Air Station and Tinker Air Force Base.For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit /contact/ now.

Robert L. Steinberg

The Steinberg Law Group

+1 888-891-2200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn