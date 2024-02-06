Relentless Digital Fraud Demands AI-Driven Defense

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) StandardC and Quantifind Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Gen AI-Driven Compliance Solutions

StandardC, the leading provider of fully integrated business identity solutions, and Quantifind, the award-winning AI-powered risk management platform, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to deliver the next generation of compliance solutions for financial institutions.

This strategic collaboration will seamlessly embed Quantifind's cutting-edge Precise Risk Intelligence solutions into StandardC's comprehensive Unified Customer Management platform. This powerful combination will enable financial institutions to:



Advance Risk Detection: Leverage

Quantifind's AI-powered entity matching, natural language processing, and name science to uncover hidden connections, emerging threats, and risk signals with unmatched precision.

Maintain Continuous Compliance: Eliminate periodic

KYC with real-time risk assessments and continuous customer monitoring, ensuring ongoing compliance with evolving regulations. Gain Instantaneous Insights: Make informed risk decisions with real-time risk assessments based on fresh data, allowing for swift action on potential threats.

"The future of AI-powered fraud demands AI-powered defenses," said Robert Mann, CEO of StandardC. "By combining StandardC's industry-leading dynamic business identity with Quantifind's award-winning AI, we empower financial institutions with the most advanced and efficient compliance solutions. This partnership marks a significant leap forward in the fight against financial crime and ensures our customers can stay ahead of the curve."

"Quantifind is thrilled to partner with StandardC to deliver our AI-powered risk intelligence solutions to a wider audience," said Ari Tuchman, CEO of Quantifind. "By integrating Quantifind's advanced technology within StandardC's integrated system, we provide financial institutions with a seamless and powerful solution to streamline compliance, mitigate risk, and protect their businesses. This collaboration represents a critical step in democratizing access to cutting-edge AI for financial institution risk management."

About StandardC:

StandardC is the financial services industry's leading provider of fully integrated business identity and compliance management systems. Its comprehensive platform streamlines customer onboarding, KYC/AML compliance, relationship management, and more, empowering financial institutions to deliver exceptional customer experiences while meeting complex regulatory requirements.

About Quantifind:

Quantifind is the award-winning AI platform that empowers organizations to make faster, more accurate risk decisions. Its Precise Risk Intelligence solutions leverage AI-powered entity matching, natural language processing, and name science to automate essential steps in AML, Continuous Monitoring, and KYC workflows. Quantifind is trusted by leading financial institutions worldwide to mitigate risk, improve efficiency, and maintain compliance. Learn more at .

