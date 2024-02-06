Inventhelp Inventor Develops Protective Cake Cover (TRO-974)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple shield to protect a birthday cake from germs and spittle while blowing out candles," said an inventor, from Prince George, BC, Canada, "so I invented the CAKE COVER. My design prevents the frosting from being sprayed with droplets of spit during a birthday party or other special occasion."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a cake from germs, spittle, and potential viruses when blowing out birthday candles. In doing so, it increases safety and sanitation. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

