THIRDHOME Powers Ahead A New Advisory Board And Addition To The Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDHOME , the leading luxury exchange club for second homeowners, is excited to announce the creation of a newly formed Advisory Board and the appointment of Bonneau Ansley to its Board of Directors.

Ansley, a founding investor and member of THIRDHOME since 2009, brings over 20 years of industry expertise in joining Steve Kirsher to the Board of Directors. Simultaneously, THIRDHOME's newly formed Advisory Board will bring together Industry leaders, experts and innovators.

This group brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that aligns seamlessly with THIRDHOME'S mission to redefine luxury travel.

Advisory Board :



Debbi Fields:

Founder of Mrs. Fields Cookies who set a benchmark for fresh-baked cookies worldwide, transforming it into a $450 Million company.



Andy Sale: 25 years of expertise in the medical device and diagnostics industries



Brooke Pfautz : Founder of Vintory and expert in short-term vacation rental growth



David Angotti: Expert in successful exits and technology solutions for the travel industry



Deborah Scott: Co-founder of Park House in Dallas, TX



Scott Heatherington: 40 years of experience in residential real estate and hospitality sectors



Tony Palmer: Operating Partner at One Rock Capital Partners



Terry Weaver: Bestselling author and consultant in real estate and sales training

Greg Anderson: Seasoned hospitality professional with a 40-year history in resorts, parks and hotels like Wyndham Hotels, Pinehurst Resort, and the Walt Disney Company

Wade Shealy, Founder and CEO of THIRDHOME, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome such accomplished individuals to our Advisory Board. Their collective insights and industry prowess will undoubtedly elevate THIRDHOME'S vision of providing exceptional travel opportunities to our discerning members."

About THIRDHOME

THIRDHOME

is the largest and most trusted global network of luxury home exchanges, helping members worldwide leverage unused time in their vacation property for access to luxury homes around the globe. With over 16,700 homes, villas, full-service resorts, and yachts across 100 countries, THIRDHOME cultivates an exclusive, members-only home-sharing community passionate for luxury destinations and experiences.

