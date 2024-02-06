Goldmark Advisers, Inc. Welcomes Kyle Drexler As Investment Banking Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldmark Advisers, a boutique investment banking firm, founded in 1984, is pleased to announce the addition of Kyle

Drexler as a Director. With a strong background in global banking and consulting, he brings a wealth of expertise in financial advisory services to the team.

Kyle has successfully managed capital raising and strategic consulting engagements for startups and middle-market businesses throughout the United States, sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East. Over the course of his career, Kyle has successfully led more than 18 full-cycle transactions, raising over $300 million in debt and equity financing. His expertise extends to mezzanine finance, venture debt, convertible notes, and private offerings. He has direct experience supporting a variety of industries, including agriculture, food and beverage, consumer products, manufacturing, logistics, SaaS, and healthcare, among others.

At his previous firm, StratLink Advisory Group, Kyle served as Senior Vice President and Vice President of Transaction Advisory Services, overseeing multiple business units operating globally. His responsibilities included providing management consulting, actionable research, due diligence facilitation, and capital advisory services in emerging and frontier markets. Notable achievements include managing the transaction process for the sale of Nairobi-based Artcaffé Restaurant Group and securing several rounds of financing for East African tech-enabled agriculture logistics startup, iProcure.

Additionally, Kyle brings a commitment to sustainability that is evident in his startup advisory experience, helping clients enhance their environmental and social impact while maintaining profitability. He brings to the table direct experience liaising with global DFIs, impact funds, private equity firms, and family offices seeking to realize commercial returns while investing in enterprises that enhance the welfare of the communities in which they operate.



Kyle holds an MBA from Duke University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics Management from Ohio Wesleyan University. In his spare time, he enjoys long-distance running and volunteering in support of youth athletics.

Goldmark Advisers is confident that Kyle's extensive experience across both the US and global emerging markets, alongside his dedication to meaningful investment strategies, will significantly contribute to the firm's continued success.

Please join us in welcoming Kyle to Goldmark Advisers.

"Kyle's success with facilitating capital raises across a variety of industries and geographies aligns well with and expands Goldmark's focus," said Jeffrey Gold, President of Goldmark Advisers, Inc. "His record and reputation for excellence in M&A and capital raising are exactly what we were looking for when we decided to add another senior investment banker to further expand our platform in the middle market."

Goldmark Advisers, Inc.



Goldmark Advisers is a leading boutique investment banking firm serving middle market, mostly privately held businesses, in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, financial restructuring, capital raising and advisory, valuations and fairness opinions. Since 1984, Goldmark Advisers has executed hundreds of transactions across a wide range of industries.

"Securities offered by Goldmark personnel who are FINRA registered representatives of Young America Capital, LLC"

Contact:

Jeffrey M. Gold

President

917 834-6727

[email protected]



SOURCE Young America Capital