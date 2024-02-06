NEW CUDL EBOOK FOCUSES ON DRIVING DEALER VEHICLE SALES THROUGH CREDIT UNION FINANCING

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, California, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUDL , an Origence brand and the nation's largest credit union financing network, has published a new eBook that reveals how credit union financing can help automotive dealerships sell more cars during challenging economic times.

In this digital book,“Driving Dealer Vehicle Sales Through Credit Union Financing,” readers will learn how to reshape affordability for buyers and overcome the challenges of the current marketplace.

Key highlights included in this eBook:

Find out how dealerships can cultivate a diverse lender portfolio to address current economic conditions affecting financing options.Learn how to navigate the highly competitive and evolving environment with the power of lender partnerships.Discover the advantages of partnering with credit unions.Learn the key to growing used car sales and placing more buyers in affordable vehicles.Gain valuable insight into how buyers benefit from credit union rates and terms, making new or used auto purchases accessible and affordable.Explore the advantages of harnessing a relationship with the CUDL network of credit unions.

“Today's budget-conscious car buyer needs every incremental savings they can get,” said Jay Carstens, senior vice president of client experience for Origence.“Leveraging the advantages of CUDL and its network of credit union lenders, vehicles become more within reach and cost-effective for buyers. Plus, tools such as AutoSMART contribute to providing dealerships with added opportunities to expand their inventory exposure to in-market credit union members across the country.”

The “Driving Dealer Vehicle Sales Through Credit Union Financing” eBook is now available for download and can be accessed through the CUDL website. This digital resource is an indispensable guide for dealerships looking to navigate today's challenging economic environment and competitive marketplace.

About CUDL

CUDL, an Origence brand, offers automotive dealerships an integrated gateway to the nation's largest financing network of credit unions and in-market shoppers. Through CUDL more than 20,000 auto dealers connect with more than 1,100 credit unions, providing a fast, seamless credit union financing experience to their members. Credit unions have funded $458 billion in loans through the CUDL since its inception in 1994. The CUDL AutoSMART website and Spotlight advertising program allow dealers to showcase their inventory and highlight vehicles to millions of credit union members nationwide. For more information, visit CUDL or follow us on LinkedIn .

