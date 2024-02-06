At A CAGR Of 61.8% | Revenue-Based Financing Market Is Anticipated To Hit $42,349.44 Million By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revenue-based Financing Market

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The study concerning the expansion of the "Revenue-Based Financing Market " spanning the period from 2023 to 2030 provides valuable perspectives on existing trends, challenges, market risks, and constraints encountered by major vendors. This all-encompassing report includes geographic segmentation, in-depth analysis of current demand trends, a comprehensive examination of growth rates, industry revenue, and a detailed evaluation of the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Furthermore, this report pertaining to the Revenue-Based Financing market furnishes a combination of qualitative and quantitative analyses, encompassing company profiles, investment opportunities, strategic development approaches, industry dimensions, and global market share assessments.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global revenue-based financing market accounted for $901.41 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $42.34 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 61.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in need for quicker fundraising method than conventional banks and surge in need for investors to earn more profits have boosted the growth of the global revenue-based financing market. Moreover, favorable government regulations for revenue-based financing supplemented the market growth. However, intense competition among financial institutions and lack of standardizations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of digital platforms across the world is expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the prolonged lockdown has disrupted the supply chain and value chain of businesses. Moreover, several small businesses have been searching for financing options without raising equity as venture capital funding has decreased.

During these times, several start-ups have witnessed a decrease in sales and revenue and investors faced disruption & delays in receiving regular payments. In such times, revenue-based financing proved to be an effective model.

The global revenue-based financing market is classified on the basis of enterprise size, industrial vertical, and region. Based on enterprise size, the market is classified into micro enterprises, small enterprises, and medium-sized enterprises. The small-sized enterprises segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the micro enterprises segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 65.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of industrial vertical, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, BFSI, consumer goods, energy & utilities, and others. The IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the energy & utilities segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 68.0% during the forecast period.

The global revenue-based financing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 65.0% during the forecast period.

The global revenue-based financing market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Decathlon Capital Partners, Capria Ventures LLC, GetVantage, Fleximize, Lighter Capital, Ken Capital Technologies Pte Ltd, SaaS Capital, SABINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, Uncapped Ltd., and UPLIFT1.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global revenue-based financing market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global revenue-based financing market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global revenue-based financing market outlook from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Revenue-Based Financing Market Report Highlights

By ENTERPRISE SIZE

Micro Enterprises

Small-sized Enterprises

Medium-sized enterprises

By INDUSTRY VERTICAL

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Consumer Goods

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Sweden, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

