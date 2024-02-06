Orege North America Partners With Cortavo For Transformative IT Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Eddie Johnson, CEO of Orege North AmericaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cortavo, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP), proudly celebrates a year of highly fruitful collaboration with Orege North America, an industry trailblazer. Over the past year, Cortavo's tailored IT solutions have empowered Orege North America to surmount challenges, boost operational efficiency, and achieve remarkable success.Eddie Johnson, CEO of Orege North America, expressed his delight with the partnership, saying, "We couldn't be more pleased with our collaboration with Cortavo. Their flexibility and responsiveness have been a game-changer for us. They've not only addressed our immediate needs but have also become a trusted partner, like an insurance policy for our IT. Cortavo's commitment to providing value rather than pushing unnecessary services has been refreshing."Tiffany Bloomsky, President of Cortavo, echoed the enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are incredibly excited to provide complete, all-inclusive IT services and Cortavo Cloud, not only to Orege North America, but also their locations in the UK and France. Our goal has always been to empower our clients with tailored solutions that address their unique challenges. The success of our partnership with Orege North America is a testament to our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement."The success of this partnership extends beyond the resolution of immediate challenges. It paves the way for future collaborations, including comprehensive training programs on Microsoft 365 and SharePoint, all tailored to meet Orege North America's evolving needs. Cortavo remains committed to continuous improvement, driven by client feedback, to ensure that Orege North America thrives in an ever-evolving digital landscape.Cortavo extends its sincere gratitude to Orege North America for their trust and partnership. Together, they are not merely adapting to change but shaping the future of MSP-client relationships, exemplifying the path to IT excellence.About CortavoCortavo, a distinguished Managed Services Provider (MSP), takes center stage as a trailblazer in the industry, redefining excellence in IT solutions. Renowned for its all-encompassing and swift services, Cortavo specializes in IT service desk support and implementing Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments. Our commitment extends to robust cybersecurity, ensuring organizations are fortified against evolving digital threats. Moreover, Cortavo stands out with professional services backed by engineering expertise, offering tailored solutions that align seamlessly with business objectives. From internet services and networking gear to end-user hardware such as PCs and monitors, Cortavo's comprehensive approach positions it at the forefront of the MSP landscape, delivering unparalleled support for organizations navigating the complexities of the digital age.About Orege North AmericaOrège is a leading provider of high-performance and innovative solutions for sludge conditioning, catering to manufacturers, municipal owners, and operators worldwide. With a commitment to addressing environmental and social regulatory requirements, Orège offers effective solutions for the treatment and recycling of complex and toxic sludge while delivering cost savings. Recognized internationally for its breakthrough SLG® (solid, liquid, gas) technology, Orège's solutions significantly improve sludge performance by reducing volume and modifying physio-chemical properties. With a presence in over 10 countries and subsidiaries in the United States and the United Kingdom, Orège is dedicated to supporting its customers globally.

