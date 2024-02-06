Amalfi Jets Offers Limited Time Deposit Deal On The Amalfi One Jet Card

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amalfi One Jet Card

A pilot prepares his Learjet 60 ahead of a recent charter for Amalfi

As part of its "share the love" February deal campaign, Amalfi Jets is offering a 50% reduction on its initial deposit cost for the Amalfi One Jet Card.

- Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During February 2024, Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter and jet card provider, is offering a reduced minimum deposit on their Amalfi One Jet Card to On-Demand Charter clients.

Those who upgrade their On-Demand Charter flight to the Amalfi One Jet Card will save 50% on the typical $50k deposit, making the initial deposit minimum $25k. In addition, Amalfi Jets is providing a 5% deposit bonus on all funds added to Amalfi One Jet Cards throughout February. This special is available for a limited time only and is running concurrently with another deal on the Amalfi Reserve Membership. These promotions exemplify Amalfi Jets' commitment to fair and dynamic pricing while incentivizing continued customer loyalty.

“At Amalfi Jets, it is central to our mission that we provide our clients with the best possible price-to-value ratio,” CEO Kolin Storm said.“Being an Amalfi One Jet Card member comes with the most flexibility and lowest rates, making it perfect for the frequent private jet traveler.”

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets' clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

Amalfi Jets is introducing the Amalfi Jets App, launching in March 2024. It will boast several client-requested features such as 24/7 chat functions, the ability to book, alter, and cancel flights directly, and access to flight credit balances.

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.

