Crohn's Disease Treatment Drug Market Is Expected To Showcase A Significant Growth During Study Period (2019–2032) | Delveinsight

Crohn's Disease Treatment Drug Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth During Study Period (2019–2032)

The Crohn's disease market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to the increased diagnosed prevalence and also, the launch of upcoming therapies during the forecast period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight's Crohn's Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Crohn's disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Crohn's disease market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Crohn's Disease Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for Crohn's disease reached USD 9 billion in 2022 across the 7MM and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall diagnosed prevalent population of Crohn's disease in the 7MM was reported as ~2 million in 2022. Within this, the diagnosed prevalent population of Crohn's disease patients in the United States specifically was identified to be 1 million in the same year.

Prominent companies working in the domain of Crohn's disease, including AbbVie, Direct Biologics, LLC, Ossium Health, Inc., Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Takeda, Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, Telavant, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Agomab Therapeutics NV, Shire, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc., Mesoblast, Inc. , and other, are actively working on innovative drugs for Crohn's disease. These novel Crohn's disease therapies are anticipated to enter the Crohn's disease market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for Crohn's disease treatment include Risankizumab, ExoFlo, Ossium vBM-MSC, Etrasimod, Ozanimod, Guselkumab, Vedolizumab, PRA023 IV, VTX958, RVT-3101, Mirikizumab, BI 706321, AGMB-129, Ontamalimab, TEV-48574, Remestemcel-L , and others.

Crohn's Disease Overview

There are two primary forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD): ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Ulcerative colitis is characterized by inflammation and ulcers along the surface of the large intestine and rectum. On the other hand, Crohn's disease involves inflammation in the digestive tract lining and may extend to deeper layers. While Crohn's disease is generally more severe than ulcerative colitis, it is slightly less prevalent. This condition can manifest at any age, but it is commonly diagnosed in individuals between 20 and 30 years old, with adolescents and adults being the most affected.

The exact reasons behind Crohn's disease remain unclear, though there's suspicion that genetics, immune response, and environmental factors play a role in its development. Symptoms of Crohn's disease can differ greatly among individuals, ranging from mild to severe. Typically, patients exhibit abdominal cramps, diarrhea, delayed growth, weight loss, fever, anemia, and possibly a mass in the lower right abdomen or perianal fistula. Beyond GI tract symptoms, some individuals might also encounter diverse symptoms affecting other parts of the body linked to Crohn's disease.

The identification of Crohn's disease necessitates a thorough examination involving a review of clinical history, physical examination, and additional diagnostic procedures. These may include tests for serological and fecal biomarkers, as well as cross-sectional and endoscopic imaging. Additionally, histological evaluation of biopsy specimens is essential for a comprehensive Crohn's disease diagnosis.





Crohn's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Crohn's disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Crohn's disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Crohn's disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Crohn's Disease

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Crohn's Disease

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Crohn's Disease Treated Cases of Crohn's Disease

Crohn's Disease Treatment Market

Therapeutic approaches for Crohn's disease encompass nutritional intervention, smoking cessation, and pharmacological treatment. In instances of severe or chronic active disease, surgery becomes a recommended option. Pharmacological therapy aims to alleviate symptoms, enhance or sustain quality of life, and minimize drug-related toxicity. Initial treatment commonly involves the use of glucocorticosteroids, with budesonide being the preferred first-line therapy. If contraindications arise with glucocorticosteroids, 5-aminosalicylate (5-ASA) is advised for patients. According to the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO), moderately active CD patients are typically administered azathioprine/6-mercaptopurine or methotrexate in conjunction with steroids. Glucocorticosteroids provide swift symptom relief and substantial inflammation reduction. However, due to potential long-term side effects, corticosteroids are reserved for managing flare-ups and are not employed for maintaining remission.

Biologic therapies for Crohn's disease treatment refer to antibodies designed to counteract specific proteins responsible for inducing inflammation. These therapies encompass anti-tumor necrosis factor and integrin blockers, which are endorsed by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and ECCO as a substitute treatment for individuals previously identified as steroid-refractory, dependent, or intolerant. In cases where standard medications prove ineffective, infliximab (Remicade) is prescribed to address moderate to severe Crohn's disease. Additional anti-TNF agents, such as adalimumab (Humira) and adalimumab-atto (Amgevita) , are utilized for Crohn's disease. Vedolizumab (Entyvio), a biologic targeting integrin, provides an alternative to anti-TNF therapy for Crohn's disease. Ustekinumab (Stelara) is another medication that inhibits IL-12 and IL-23.

Key Crohn's Disease Therapies and Companies



Risankizumab: AbbVie

ExoFlo: Direct Biologics, LLC

Ossium vBM-MSC: Ossium Health, Inc.

Etrasimod: Pfizer

Ozanimod: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Guselkumab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Vedolizumab: Takeda

PRA023 IV: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

VTX958: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc

RVT-3101: Telavant, Inc.

Mirikizumab: Eli Lilly and Company

BI 706321: Boehringer Ingelheim

AGMB-129: Agomab Therapeutics NV

Ontamalimab: Shire

TEV-48574: Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc. Remestemcel-L: Mesoblast, Inc.

Crohn's Disease Market Dynamics

The Crohn's Disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Various initiatives, led by both private and government organizations , aim to enhance awareness about the disease. Notably, World IBD Day officially marks Awareness Month , observed annually on May 19th . Researchers are actively engaged in identifying bacteria and viruses associated with Crohn's disease, paving the way for the development of targeted medications that manipulate these microbial factors to impede the disease's onset and progression. Given Crohn's disease's intricate pathophysiology, encompassing genomes, immune responses, diverse clinical manifestations, and treatment options, along with numerous parameters for monitoring and unpredictable complications , the field offers a substantial opportunity to implement the " precision medicine " concept in the treatment of IBD.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Crohn's disease, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Crohn's disease market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Crohn's disease market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the Crohn's disease market.

Moreover, Crohn's disease treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the Crohn's disease market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies , unaffordable pricing , market access and reimbursement issues , and a shortage of healthcare specialists . In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Crohn's disease market growth.