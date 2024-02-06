Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast Partners With Final Offer To Elevate Real Estate Transparency In Northwest Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Final Offer Transforms Real Estate Transactions by Empowering Consumers and Agents

DESTIN, FLORIDA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast , a leading real estate brokerage serving Northwest Florida, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Final Offer , a groundbreaking, consumer-facing offer and negotiation platform driven by agents. Final Offer's technology inserts transparency and trust into the heart of the home buying and selling process.

Jacqui Luberto, Broker Owner of Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast, is an experienced leader known for her commitment to excellence and collaboration in real estate. With a deep understanding of the industry and a passion for empowering agents, Luberto is spearheading the integration of Final Offer into her brokerage.

"In all ways, but especially in real estate, transparency is always preferred,” said Luberto.“Our partnership with Final Offer gives us a unique advantage in the market by providing all parties involved the opportunity for open communication and honest dealings.”

Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast has established itself as a dynamic brokerage in Northwest Florida, driven by an“agent-centric” mindset and commitment to exceptional customer service and honest dealings.

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, emerged in October 2022 as the first and only consumer facing, agent-driven offer and negotiation platform for residential real estate that delivers transparency throughout the buying and selling process.

“We're thrilled to partner with Jacqui and her team to bring fair and transparent real estate negotiations to Florida's Emerald Coast,” said Tim Quirk, Co-Founder of Final Offer.“For the first time, both agents and consumers will have more real-time information about pricing, competition and what it takes for an offer to be accepted that they can trust. We're excited to see Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast provide this enhanced experience to all that look to buy and sell real estate in Northwest Florida.”

Through this strategic partnership, Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast aims to empower its agents, sellers and buyers with the tools and resources offered by Final Offer. Real-time offer alerts, guaranteed offer presentations to sellers, and streamlined negotiation capabilities are just a few of the features that will empower Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast agents to provide top-tier service and outcomes to their clients.

Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast and Final Offer share a common vision: to create a real estate landscape that prioritizes transparency, trust, and smoother transactions. Together, they are committed to leading the industry into a new era of excellence in Northwest Florida.

---

About Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast

Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast is a dynamic, full-service, agent-centric brokerage that equips and empowers agents with the tools, tech, and education to best serve the needs of home buyers and sellers in Northwest Florida. For more information, visit

About Final Offer

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, emerged in October 2022 as the sole consumer-centric platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process and includes real-time offer alerts, promoting fairness and equity for all parties involved. For more information, visit

Tim Quirk

Final Offer

+1 617-766-0684

email us here

Final Offer Overview