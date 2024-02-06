Able Athletics Receives $30,000 Grant From The Hartford

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luke Canniff, an adaptive athlete who participates in Able Athletics wheelchair sports was surprised by The Hartford with a custom-fit, pediatric handcycle

Company surprises local youth athlete with custom-fit sports equipment

- Able Athletics Co-Founder Vanessa DiasSCARSDALE, NY, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Able Athletics, a non-profit organization that provides inclusive sports opportunities for athletes with rare genetic disorders and special needs, was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment. The grant enabled Able Athletics, a member of the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including 12 sport wheelchairs that made it possible for them to create a sport wheelchair division.The Hartford also surprised Luke Canniff, an 8-year-old athlete who participates in Able Athletics wheelchair sports with a custom-fit, pediatric handcycle. Luke is the first athlete within the Able Athletics wheelchair division to receive a handcycle. "I'm excited for my new handcycle," Canniff said. " I can do races now!"Able Athletics will offer wheelchair lacrosse this spring, setting the stage for a broader range of opportunities in the future. Able Athletics aspires to expand the division to encompass sports such as wheelchair tennis, flag football, and basketball, ensuring a diverse array of athletic opportunities for individuals with varying abilities."We are profoundly grateful to The Hartford for their extraordinary gesture of presenting Able Athletics with 12 sport wheelchairs along with a pediatric handcycle to one of our most dedicated athletes, Luke Canniff. This act of kindness is more than just a gift; it's a pivotal foundation in our journey towards establishing comprehensive adaptive sports programs in Westchester County. The availability of specialized equipment like sport wheelchairs and handcycles is a critical component in our mission to provide inclusive athletic opportunities, an initiative that has been notably absent in our community. We are inspired and motivated by The Hartford's commitment to inclusivity and their support in helping us bring these essential services to life," said Vanessa Dias, Co-Founder of Able Athletics.

