With Elections Approaching, New Targetsmart-Comscore Partnership Empowers Progressive Advertisers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2024 elections approach,

TargetSmart and Comscore, Inc (NASDAQ: SCOR ) are launching a new integration to give TargetSmart's progressive clients access to Comscore's granular media planning and evaluation data. This partnership builds on work between the two companies that started in 2020 and offers the prospect of enabling thousands of campaigns, causes and

nonprofits to more effectively reach their target audiences, wherever they are, and however they get their information.

Since launching more than fifteen years ago,

TargetSmart has established itself as the leading provider of political data for campaigns and advocacy organizations. As campaigns have evolved, TargetSmart has grown into a leading data and media company. The partnership with Comscore allows TargetSmart's clients to leverage Comscore's best-in-class cross platform viewership data from television, digital and CTV at the most granular local and national level. Comscore's measurement solutions will provide a wealth of insights not previously available in the industry.

"TargetSmart is continuing to evolve to meet the needs of our clients who are committed to testing and deploying cutting-edge data and tactics to effectively reach their target audiences," said TargetSmart CEO Lindsey Schuh-Cortés. "As our clients begin preparations for the 2024 election, where political ad spending is

projected to reach $16 billion, this partnership, which combines TargetSmart's best-in-class political data with Comscore's industry leading media optimization tools, will allow for significantly improved voter targeting based on the content voters are consuming."

Comscore, recognized for its precise measurement of audiences across digital and TV platforms, creates a formidable alliance when combined with TargetSmart's robust data infrastructure and targeted campaign solutions.

"This powerful match of

TargetSmart and Comscore enables deep insights of media behavior on clients' bespoke voter-based audiences," said David

Algranati, Chief Innovation Officer at Comscore. "We have continued to bring new innovative solutions to the market and look forward to partnering with

TargetSmart to support our clients' messaging on the right platforms for maximum mobilization in 2024."

Together,

TargetSmart and Comscore align first-rate data sets, yielding an unrivaled resource for political and advocacy strategy. This collaborative effort allows for

curating political and advocacy campaigns that can be distributed with national reach while maintaining local specificity-an essential combination for precision targeting on TV and CTV platforms. Thanks to this partnership, stakeholders can engage in highly nuanced and results-oriented media buying, taking advantage of this seamless integration of big data and granular analytics to drive campaigns that resonate on every level.

"Working with the Media Optimization tools and playbook developed by Comscore has been a game changer for us," said Francie Dudrey, Communications Captain At-Large for the Denver Democratic party. "The data insights and user-friendly platform have broadened our messaging capabilities in unprecedented ways. Their affordable tools empower local organizations like ours to amplify our grassroots voices and align with state and national leadership. A snapshot of our Executive Committee's slide demonstrates how these tools enhance our capabilities. The potential of our new partnership with TargetSmart is already generating excitement within our team."

About

TargetSmart

TargetSmart is the leading provider of political data that enables campaigns and organizations to successfully communicate with large audiences through personalized outreach. Their politically-focused approach combines consumer data, analytics, data integration and consulting solutions for micro-targeted, multichannel marketing strategies.

TargetSmart is part of the TARA Group LLC, a holding company with a successful track record of investing in independently operated data and marketing companies.

About

Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR ) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

