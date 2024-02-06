New York City FC And Capital Rx Announce Sleeve Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New York City FC (NYCFC) and Capital Rx , the health technology company committed to advancing our nation's healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes, are excited to announce Capital Rx as NYCFC's Official Sleeve Partner in a multi-year deal.

Capital Rx's partnership with NYCFC is a unique opportunity to positively impact the local community for years to come.

The Capital Rx logo will be featured on the right sleeve of NYCFC First Team kits and have a significant presence in-stadium at home matches, across NYCFC's digital channels, and in the community through City in the Community , the nonprofit proudly supported by NYCFC. The partnership will provide Capital Rx with a larger platform as it works to bring transparency to the pharmaceutical supply chain and lower costs to employers, health plans, municipalities, and other payers offering pharmacy benefit programs to plan members and their beneficiaries.

"We are excited to welcome a like-minded, New York company in Capital Rx as our new Official Sleeve Partner of New York City FC," said Brad Sims, NYCFC CEO . "Both the Club and Capital Rx are mission-driven organizations that believe in using their platforms to champion healthier lives."

"Capital Rx is at the forefront of innovation in the healthcare industry and continues to make an important impact regarding transparency and accountability. We are proud to be part of their first steps into sports and cannot wait to start working collaboratively to continue serving the people of New York," Sims added.

"Capital Rx's roots are in New York," said Co-Founder & CEO AJ Loiacono . "As early as I can remember, I've loved sports. The positive impact on health, experience of being a part of a team, competition, and how sports can uniquely bring people together make them a cornerstone of our culture. Having grown up in the tri-state area and with soccer a major influence on my life, this partnership with NYCFC and the opportunity to amplify the work our team is and has been doing while positively impacting the local community carries special meaning."

A full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA), Capital Rx is advancing electronic claims processing infrastructure to make healthcare more affordable and deliver the best member experience possible. JUDI®, Capital Rx's custom-built enterprise health platform that unifies all PBM operations onto a single platform, has helped it become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies in North America.

Throughout the partnership, NYCFC and Capital Rx will host community programs and events to champion healthier lives for New Yorkers, starting with an employee volunteer community pitch cleanup day. Additionally, Capital Rx will also partner with the Club on its existing marquee events and initiatives, including the continuation of New York City Soccer Initiative to build 26 new mini-soccer pitches throughout the five boroughs ahead of the FIFA World Cup 26TM and the Club's Golf Classic.

The partnership was sourced and facilitated by KLUTCH Sports Group's Property Sales division, led by Andrew Feinberg.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA), advancing our nation's electronic healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes. As a Certified B CorpTM , the company is executing its mission through the deployment of JUDI®, Capital Rx's cloud-native enterprise health platform, and an efficient Single-Ledger ModelTM, which increases visibility and reduces variability in drug prices. JUDI connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one platform, servicing over 2.6 million members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit capitalrx .

About New York City FC

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) is an American professional soccer team that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Eastern Conference of the League. It was announced as the League's 20th franchise on May 21, 2013 and is the first and only MLS Club located within the five boroughs of New York City. NYCFC kicked off its inaugural MLS season in March 2015 and is majority owned by City Football Group (CFG). In 2021, NYCFC won MLS Cup in the Club's first ever appearance, becoming the first professional sports franchise based in New York to win a championship in a decade. In 2022, NYCFC added to its trophy cabinet by winning Campeones Cup, the annual clash between the champions of MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

NYCFC's affiliate team, NYCFC II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional soccer league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academies associated with MLS, through to MLS, the top U.S. domestic league. NYCFC II plays their home matches in Belson Stadium at St. John's University in Queens, NY.

NYCFC's Academy currently features teams from the U-12 to U-18 age groups and became the first Academy in the country to win back-to-back national titles at the U-19 level. NYCFC proudly supports City in the Community (CITC) foundation to use the power of soccer to uplift communities. One of the programs, New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI), is a first-of-its-kind public-private community partnership to open 50 mini-soccer pitches in NYC neighborhoods in five years. In 2021, NYCSI opened its 50th pitch and committed to install 26 more mini-pitches across NYC in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup 26TM which will be hosted across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

About KLUTCH Sports Group

Founded in 2012 by CEO Rich Paul, KLUTCH Sports Group is a premier agency representing some of the world's biggest athletes across major professional sports. Minority-owned and women-led, KLUTCH's unique, 360 approach helps clients at any stage of their career maximize opportunities across the rapidly changing entertainment, media, and business landscape, and provides strategic support in partnerships, branding, communications, social responsibility, and more. With proven expertise in the intersections of sports, entertainment, and culture, KLUTCH connects top teams, major leagues, and properties with global brands. In 2019 KLUTCH partnered with the leading global talent and entertainment company, UTA, and in 2021, KLUTCH was recognized on TIME Magazine's first-ever list of TIME100 Most Influential Companies.

