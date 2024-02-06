Inventhelp Inventor Develops A Modified Squeegee (TPL-295)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Using a squeegee to clean windows can make the task easier and more efficient rather than using paper towels; however, conventional squeegees are too large to fit small mirrors, windows, or inside corners." said an inventor from Albuquerque, N.M., "so I invented this to make cleaning these small objects easier and more convenient."

The design effectively cleans small objects in hard to reach places, eliminates the need to stretch or strain one's self. It's easy, efficient to use in vehicles and homes. The compact, portable, and practical design is environmentally friendly. It's also ideal for use in gas stations, individuals who provide car washing, or house cleaning services.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TPL-295, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp