Huntress Channel Leader Jordan Redd Recognized As A 2024 CRN Channel Chief

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) List honors executives who develop channel strategies that make partners successful

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the Managed Security Platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that support them, today announced that Jordan Redd, the company's Vice President of Channel & Customer Account Management, was named to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list by CRN , a brand of The Channel Company .



With over 14 years of experience, Redd oversees Huntress' channel ecosystem consisting of over 4,000 MSP partners who help protect SMBs and mid-market companies from emerging tradecraft. Before joining Huntress, Redd led the AT&T Cybersecurity and AlienVault global MSSP partner programs.

“The threat landscape is evolving and threat actors are finding innovative ways to prey on vulnerable SMBs. Our goal as a channel-first company is to be a powerful ally to our MSP partners, build community with them, and deliver top notch products that enable them to seamlessly protect their SMB and mid-market customers,” said Redd.

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company.“Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online .

