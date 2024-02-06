Horseware Ireland Clinches Prestigious Top Innovation Award At SPOGA Horse Trade Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Horseware Ireland awarded at SPOGA for its sustainable Amigo Hero Revive Plus Turnout, setting new industry standards in innovation.

COLOGNE, GERMANY, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant achievement at the international equestrian stage, Horseware Ireland has been honored with the SPOGA Top Innovation Award during the globally acclaimed SPOGA Horse Trade Show, held from February 3rd to 5th in Cologne, Germany.

This award places Horseware Ireland among the elite, as only five products are selected for this distinction from a competitive field of 31 top innovations worldwide. The award was bestowed for Horseware Ireland's groundbreaking Amigo Hero Revive Plus Turnout , setting a new benchmark in sustainability within the equestrian sector.

The introduction of the Amigo Hero Revive Plus Turnout marks a pivotal moment for Horseware Ireland, underscoring its commitment to sustainable innovation. This initiative repurposes excess raw materials, transforming unused yarn from turnout fabric production into a distinctive, patterned rug. This approach not only minimises waste but also ensures the durability and reliability synonymous with the Amigo Hero 900 series .

Each rug features a unique multi-colour design, thanks to the utilisation of the remaining yarn spool ends, coupled with the collection's renowned features such as the lightweight disc front closure system, front leg arches for enhanced mobility, and a shine-enhancing lining for optimal coat and skin health. The Amigo Hero Revive Plus is available in two fill options, 50g and 200g, catering to different warmth requirements.

Mark Saunders, CEO of Horseware Ireland, expressed his enthusiasm:

“We are thrilled to receive this accolade, which reflects our dedication to sustainability and innovation. At Horseware Ireland, we continually strive to advance our product line to enrich the lives of horses, riders, and the global community. Being recognized with the SPOGA Top Innovation Award for our eco-conscious turnout is a reflection of the meticulous attention to detail and quality that goes into every product we create. It is an honour to be acknowledged by the SPOGA Innovations Awards, which celebrates the pinnacle of industry achievements.”

For additional information on the Amigo Hero Revive Plus Turnout, please visit: en-us/revive

To see Horeware Ireland and all other categories winners, please visit the official SPOGA website at

