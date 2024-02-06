Universityretirementcommunities Lists Most Searched Communities In U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sweetwood of Williamstown / Williams College Leads List

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UniversityRetirementCommunities , the nation's first directory and information website for the rapidly growing model of senior living communities with a connection to a university or college, has released its list of the most searched University Retirement Communities, or“URCs”, since the launch of the site last Fall.Among the more than 80 URCs on the site, the Top-10 most searched and viewed communities can be found in locations from Massachusetts to Arizona, including communities in New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The associated academic institutions range from small liberal arts colleges to large public universities.“Baby Boomers are the most highly educated retirement demographic in history. With more than 11,000 turning 65 each day, they've made it clear they want active, intellectually stimulating, and intergenerational retirement environments – essentially a college campus – no matter where it's located,” says Andrew Carle, Founder of the website.Leading the list is Sweetwood of Williamstown , with its close proximity and connections to Williams College, in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Rounding out the Top 10, along with their associated academic institution:2. Broadview at Purchase College/SUNY Purchase College, Purchase, New York3. Academy University Hill/University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado4. Mirabella at ASU/Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona5. Lasell Village/Lasell University, Cambridge, Massachusetts6. The Village at Penn State/Penn State University, State College, Pennsylvania7. The Colonnades/The University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia8. The Forest at Duke/Duke University, Chapel Hill, NC9. Capitol Lakes/The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin10. ClarkLindsey/University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, IllinoisInformation on each community, additional URCs, background on the history, benefits, services, and costs of such communities, and links to articles on them can be found on the website.

