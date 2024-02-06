Perio Protect Teams Up With Dr. Sam Low At Chicago Midwinter To Host Dental Service Organizations And Group Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tanya DunlapST. LOUIS, MO, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perio Protect invites representatives from dental service organizations (DSOs) and group practices to review periodontal protocols with Dr. Samuel B. Low, DDS, MS, M.Ed. and Perio Protect Vice President Tanya Dunlap at the Chicago Midwinter meeting. The meetings will highlight how Perio Protect homecare can be easily incorporated into protocols for better patient outcomes.“As the past President of the American Academy of Periodontology and of the American Academy of Laser Dentistry, Dr. Low is uniquely positioned to serve as an expert consultant” said Dunlap“Our Perio TrayTM medicament carrier is the only periodontal tray on the market with data from clinical trials , long-term research, and microbiological study to support clinical usage and marketing to patients.“We're honored to collaborate with Dr. Low to develop innovative approaches to care focused on disease diagnosis, effective treatment, and long-term, healthy outcomes.” said Dunlap.Periodontal disease remains a pervasive and often undiagnosed condition, with 47% of Americans over the age of 30 facing chronic periodontitis and millions more grappling with gingivitis.“Clearly, what we've been doing for decades is not working well,” says Dunlap.“These consultations at the Midwinter meeting will give industry leaders an opportunity to review the data behind the Perio TrayTM, evaluate their own protocols, and learn about our turn-key implementation programs for group practice.”For groups still formulating periodontal protocols, Dr. Low will share his expertise and knowledge, strategically guiding them to evidence-based decisions for their practices.DSOs and group practices are not the only ones to benefit from this collaboration. Dr. Low is beta testing a consulting program for private practice too. The focus will remain on developing periodontal protocols.“Treatment protocols are key to consistent, high-quality care,” says Low,“and I'm happy to serve in this way.”To reserve a meeting at Chicago Midwinter on Thursday, February 22 or Friday, February 23, select a time from the calendly app . Meeting will take place at booth 4522.Private practices interested in the beta consulting program should apply at ... There is no cost to the practice as Perio Protect is funding this beta program.About Samuel B. Low, DDS, MS, M.Ed:Professor Emeritus at the University of Florida, College of Dentistry, and Advisor Member of the Pankey Institute, Dr. Samuel B. Low is a distinguished figure in periodontics. Past President of the American Academy of Periodontology and current President of the Academy of Laser Dentistry, Dr. Low has received numerous accolades, including "Dentist of the Year" by the Florida Dental Association and the Gordon Christensen Lecturer Recognition Award.For more information about Dr. Samuel B. Low, please visit .About Perio Protect:Perio Protect developed the Perio TrayTM medicament carrier and its prescription use at home. The company is dedicated to transforming dental care and promoting overall systemic health. Founded in 2005, Perio Protect continues to pioneer advancements in the field of periodontal homecare, providing dental professionals with innovative solutions for optimal patient outcomes.For media inquiries, contact: Candias Rauls, ....

