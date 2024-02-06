Dockatot Introduces New Minimat - The Essential Play Mat For Babies To Play, Lounge And Develop Sensory Motor Skills

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Baby's first playground

The DockATot MiniMat is the ideal space for families to get to know each other and infants to get to know the world around them.

DockATot's initial offering of MiniMat comes in five colorways designed to seamlessly integrate into any home decor.

New category launch represents the latest functional and stylish product release from DockATot.

- Lisa Furuland Kotsianis

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DockATot is thrilled to announce today's release of the brand-new MiniMat - the essential play mat for play, lounging and to support sensory and motor development. The MiniMat is the latest baby product from the beloved brand that is both extremely functional and stylish. With a SRP of $149.00, the MiniMat comes in 5 chic colors, and is available now to purchase at DockATot . It will become available at various national online and brick-and-mortar retailers throughout the remainder of 2024.

The DockATot MiniMat's beautifully quilted base with slightly raised edges provides an ideal environment for babies to practice their first reaches, rolls and head-lifts, while the detachable Toy Arch ignites their senses through color and texture during the early stages of sensory motor development. This thoughtfully designed, lightweight product was created to be used in every room in the house. And its intentionally compact makeup makes it easy for travel.

“The DockATot MiniMat will soon become every baby's very first playground and a parenting must-have,” says Lisa Furuland Kotsianis, the founder and designer of DockATot.“The MiniMat joins DockATot's award-winning line of baby gear that is incredibly practical, while still being stylish. It's what sets DockATot apart.”

The DockATot MiniMat is perfect for supervised infant play and lounging for babies ages 0-6 months. For babies 0-3 months, it's recommended that parents utilize the patented Toy Arch and Toy Set, which are included with the mat. And by repositioning the toys from the Toy Arch to the tactile, satin-feel tabs on the mat, parents can encourage their 3+ month old's muscle development and fine motor skills. An undulating, quilted pattern provides a tactile play surface - making the DockATot MiniMat a safe, comfortable place to practice tummy time.

Additional features:

> Machine washable.

> Available in 5 different colors - Pristine White, Sand Chambray, Blossom Chambray, Marine Chambray, and Multi Chambray.

> Made of premium, ultra-soft, OekoTex Certified Standard 100 cotton fabric.

> Designed and tested to meet toy standards (ASTM F963 and EN 71).

> Not intended for sleep and should only be used during supervised awake time.

> Additional toy and teething sets can be purchased separately.



About DockATot

In July 2015, Scandinavian DockATot launched in the U.S. to answer the needs of multitasking parents who crave functional and stylish baby gear for their little ones. Over the years, DockATot's line of products has grown to include play mats, bassinets, nursing pillows, swaddles, rompers, and much, much more. Increasingly in demand by parents around the world, DockATot has won many awards, including the prestigious Junior Design Awards, NAPPA Award, National Parenting Center Seal of Approval, the Red Dot Design Award and Good Design Awards. For more information, visit dockatot.

