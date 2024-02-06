Inventhelp Inventor Develops Safety Floatation System For Boats (TLS-513)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I personally experienced the stress and fear associated with unexpectedly taking on water in my boat. I thought there should be a safety system for instant buoyancy," said an inventor, from Saint Petersburg, Fla., "so I invented the LIFE BOAT. My design would keep the boat from flipping over or sinking in the ocean, river, or lake."

The patent-pending invention provides an emergency floatation system for boats. In doing so, it helps reduce panic with sudden and unexpected water encroachment into a vessel. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help save the lives of vulnerable boaters. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boaters.

