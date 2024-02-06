Global Prescription Lens Market Forecast: Growth Trajectory And Key Insights Revealed For 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prescription Lens Market by Type (Bifocal, Progressive, Single Vision), Coating (Anti-Fog Coating, Anti-Reflective, Scratch Resistant Coating), Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The recent comprehensive study on the Prescription Lens Market, estimated at an impressive USD 24.74 billion in 2023, is now available, offering in-depth market analysis and projections for the period 2024 to 2030. With an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.03%, the market could potentially reach USD 42.51 billion by the end of the forecast period.
The newly released research publication provides invaluable insights into key market dynamics, elucidating the types of prescription lenses in demand, including Bifocal, Progressive, and Single Vision lenses. The study also delves into the various lens coatings that play a crucial role in customer choice and satisfaction, such as Anti-Fog, Anti-Reflective, and Scratch Resistant Coatings, along with Ultraviolet Treatments.
Market Evaluation through the FPNV Positioning Matrix
An integral tool utilized within the report is the FPNV Positioning Matrix, which serves to analyze and position vendors based on Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction metrics. This strategic tool aids market players in understanding their competitive standing and helps to inform strategic decisions.
In-Depth Market Share Analysis
Understanding the distribution of market share is vital for companies seeking to navigate the competitive landscape of the Prescription Lens sector. The report's extensive Market Share Analysis sheds light on how current vendors are performing in terms of revenue and customer base, while also exploring market traits like fragmentation and amalgamation.
Exploration of Market Segmentation and Coverage
In this study, the global market is segmented into detailed categories, allowing for granular analysis of each sub-market. The investigation spans the varied applications of prescription lenses, from correcting Astigmatism to addressing Myopia and Presbyopia, emphasizing the scope and versatility of products within the industry.
Key Company Profiles and Regional Focus
The report also profiles some of the foremost companies within the industry, examining leaders with a remarkable presence in various regions such as the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. These strategically curated profiles furnish a nuanced understanding of the key players shaping the Prescription Lens Market.
Strategic Insights for Market Players
This comprehensive report is an essential resource for anyone currently in or looking to enter the Prescription Lens Market. It furnishes practical insights into market penetration strategies, product innovation, and competitive intelligence, laying down a roadmap for navigating the industry terrain.
The detailed analysis is poised to aid stakeholders in answering pivotal market-related questions, helping them to craft robust strategies for development and diversification, ultimately empowering them to capitalize on market trends and opportunities. For further information and insights on the Prescription Lens Market, access the full report detailed within the research publication.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 192
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $26.71 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $42.51 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
Market Insights
Increasing occurrence of reflective error cases such as myopia and astigmatism Rise in the number of eye problems with increased screen-time of computers and gadgets Growing acceptance and use of eyewear products High cost of prescription lens Opportunities
Technological advancements in prescription lens coupled with presence of online platforms for vision testing Increasing living standards among young population with the need for trending sunglasses and lens Challenges
Possible risks from prescription lenses Market Segmentation Analysis Market Trend Analysis Regional Analysis
Americas Prescription Lens Market Asia-Pacific Prescription Lens Market Europe, Middle East & Africa Prescription Lens Market
Companies Mentioned
Carl Zeiss AG Charmant Inc. De Rigo Vision S.p.A. Essilor International S.A. Fielmann AG Hoya Holdings N.V. Kering Eyewear Spa Luxottica Group SpA Marchon Eyewear, Inc. Marcolin SpA Michael Kors (USA), Inc. Prive Goods, LLC Rodenstock GmbH The Eastman Kodak Company Vision Eae
