Forwardly Announces“Love At First Demo” An App Speed Dating Event For Accountants

- said Nick Chandi, CEO and Co-Founder of ForwardlyCLAYMONT, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forwardly, the instant payment solution for small to medium-sized businesses and accounting firms, is excited to announce the“Love at First Demo” event, a unique speed demo experience for accounting professionals. Scheduled for February 14th, this innovative event will feature live demonstrations from leading financial technology firms, including Forwardly, Amalgam, Bookkeep, CPA Pilot, and Fyle. Sponsored by Roundtable Labs and ScanSnap, the hour-long event is free to attend and will feature demos, special giveaways, and“sweetheart” deals from participating companies.“Love at First Demo” is designed to introduce accountants to the latest in accounting technology in a fast-paced and engaging format. Each participating company will demo its solution, demonstrating how it can streamline accounting processes, enhance productivity, and transform financial management for businesses.Event Details:Date: Wednesday, February 14th, 2024Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM PTLocation: Virtual“We're thrilled to see the financial technology come together to bring this event to life,” said Nick Chandi, CEO and Co-Founder of Forwardly.“It's a fantastic and efficient opportunity for accounting professionals to discover new tools and technologies that can make a real difference in their work.”Attendees will not only gain valuable insights into each cutting-edge accounting solution but also have the chance to win prizes from sponsors, including a ScanSnap iX1300, a one-year membership of Roundtable Labs, a $250 Visa gift card, and an Accounting & Workflow Support Package from Matthew Fulton of QB Community Live. For accountants looking to improve their practice efficiency or explore innovative financial technologies,“Love at First Demo” promises to be an event worth attending.Demoing companies include:Forwardly: With Forwardly, companies get payment in 22 seconds, or it's a free same-day ACH . Say goodbye to long processing times and hello to instant payments, zero debtors, and smarter workflows.Bookkeep: Organize Accounting with Smart Automation. Automatically book and reconcile 60+ selling and payment platforms. Through Bookkeep. Right into accounting software.Amalgam: Amalgam links Excel or Google Sheets to accounting software, bank, and the systems used to run a business. Pull detailed reports and make bulk edits straight from a spreadsheet; no browser is required.Fyle: With Fyle, receive text alerts as soon as an existing Visa or Mastercard is swiped. Reply with a picture of the receipt for instant reconciliation. Say goodbye to manually coding entries into accounting software.CPA Pilot: CPA Pilot is ChatGPT for Tax Accountants. It uses AI to automate tax research and client communication in a way that is more accurate, quicker, and useful than ChatGPT. Tax Pros save several hours a week using CPA Pilot.Accountants, bookkeepers, and financial professionals should visit the "Love at First Demo" event page on Forwardly to register.About Forwardly:Forwardly, an award-winning business payment solution revolutionizes how small businesses send and receive payments. The real-time payment-enabled platform empowers small businesses to get paid instantly, 24/7/365. With Forwardly, businesses and accountants gain the power to manage their cash flow effortlessly through instant payments, ensuring quicker access to funds and eliminating unnecessary processing delays and high fees. To get started for free and start experiencing the future of B2B payment solutions, visit Forwardly.

