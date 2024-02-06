CALIFORNIA FEDERATION OF TEACHERS ENDORSES RUSTY HICKS FOR STATE ASSEMBLY (AD-2)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hicks Teaches Incarcerated Students at Pelican Bay State Prison

- Jeff Freitas, CFT PresidentARCATA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today the Rusty Hicks for State Assembly Campaign (AD-2) announced an endorsement from the California Federation of Teachers (CFT). Hicks, who serves as a classroom educator for incarcerated students at Pelican Bay State Prison, has a deep connection to the importance of ensuring everyone has equal access to education.“The California Federation of Teachers is proud to endorse fellow educator Rusty Hicks for State Assembly,” said Jeff Freitas, CFT President.“As a classroom educator teaching incarcerated students, Rusty knows first-hand the challenges we face in ensuring equal access to education for all. As a seasoned labor leader, he has been there for us in the tough fights, and we look forward to working side-by-side with him to create a more equitable and just society through education.”Rusty has a strong personal connection to the importance of increasing access to education for all. At 14-years old, Rusty attended his father's graduation when he earned a high school diploma while incarcerated. This moment had a profound impact on them both.“I watched both my Mother and Father struggle to get an education, and I'm proud of them for overcoming obstacles to do so,” said Hicks.“I've dedicated my life to increasing access to education for all, and am honored to have the support of the California Federation of Teachers in my campaign for State Assembly. We have so much more work to do together.”Rusty currently serves as an Associate Professor at College of the Redwoods and teaches American Government to incarcerated students at Pelican Bay State Prison. Each week, he brings more than 20 years of first-hand experience to the classroom to share the story of our Nation's founding, and the many challenges and opportunities we face. This work informs Rusty's belief in the power of a second chance and a quality education for all.Here is a complete endorsement list for Rusty Hicks for State Assembly.

