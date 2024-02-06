Eastman Cooke Completes Two Massive Jaguar/Land Rover Dealerships And Sales Centers In Brooklyn And Long Island

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Premier midsized construction company completes 100Ksf Coney Island dealership and 80Ksf showroom with service centers and EV charging in Glen Cove, Long Island

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eastman Cooke & Associates (ECA) , a preeminent New York City and Long Island-based general contracting firm has completed the construction of two dealerships with sales centers and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for luxury automobile brands Jaguar and Land Rover. The 100,000-square-foot Coney Island dealership is at 809 Neptune Avenue. The 80,000-square-foot Glen Cove, Long Island dealership at 70 Cedar Swamp Road comprises a 40,000-square-foot service center and separate 40,000-square-foot sales office.“The completion of these two exciting projects represents the culmination of nearly three years of stops and starts due to Covid restrictions and supply chain challenges,” points out Peter Morandi, CEO, LEED AP, Eastman Cooke & Associates.“Because of the timeline, each project required great flexibility to meet changing regulations and a stronger focus on sustainability, which we were happy to accommodate.”Adds April Intrabartola, Vice President of Eastman Cooke & Associates.“Fortunately, we had already implemented our project development platforms, which enabled us to complete the deep foundations and structural steel work quickly and efficiently. Despite the pandemic-related hiatus, we hardly missed a beat, and the finished projects perfectly reflect these exclusive brands!”The consultants for the Coney Island project, included: Owner's representative, The Eagleton Kathe Company; architect Penny Design Group, LLC; MEP engineer, MG Engineering, D.P.C., structural engineer, DeSimone Consulting Engineering; and civil engineering firm, AKRF, Inc.The consultants for the Glen Cove project included: Owner's representative, The Eagleton Kathe Company; design architect and civil engineer, SNS Architects & Engineers; MEP engineer, Omdex Engineering; and entitlement work by VHB Engineering.About Eastman Cooke & AssociatesEastman Cooke & Associates is a New York-based, mid-sized general contracting and construction management founded by Peter Morandi, Chief Executive Officer, LEED AP. A leader in sustainability and innovative practices, such as its proprietary Work Smart System, Eastman Cooke projects encompass ground-up construction, renovations, and upgrades. Its diverse project portfolio includes everything from corporate interiors, massive auto dealerships, specialty retail, and non-profit offices, to healthcare facilities, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, laboratories, and more. Since its inception in 2009, the firm has maintained a credo of strong client relationships, trusting partnerships with consultants, and a commitment to providing unparalleled service.

