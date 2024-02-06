Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Role-Playing Game (TLS-497)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new and entertaining
RPG or role-playing game for adults and children that would incorporate both combat and fantasy-style themes," said an inventor, from Tallahassee, Fla., "so I invented the KINGS LEGION. My immersive and imaginative game design would involve planning and strategy along with elements of luck and chance."
The invention provides a combat strategy and fantasy-style role-playing game. In doing so, it offers an imaginative combination of themes. As a result, it increases fun and entertainment. It also encourages social interaction and friendly competition. The invention features a unique design that is exciting to play so it is ideal for ages 12 and older.
The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TLS-497, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
