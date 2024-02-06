Insurtech Hartford Symposium 2024 Announces Keynote Speaker, Heidi Sirota, Chief Pet Officer At Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HARTFORD,

Conn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech Hartford is thrilled to announce the keynote speaker for the much-anticipated InsurTech Hartford Symposium, taking place on April 17-18, 2024 at the Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut. This year's event, focused on delivering the greatest value of insight and inspiration in the insurance technology sector, will open with Heidi Sirota sharing her journey to the top with an appropriately titled keynote address 'Purr'fectly Imperfect Leadership: How to Become the Top Dog'.

For Heidi

Sirota, meeting your full potential doesn't mean being perfect. It's about leaning into the talents that make you stand out and effective. This session not only promises to offer invaluable leadership insights but also key actions to take your career and business to the next level.

"We are exceptionally proud to host this influential leader at our Symposium," says Stacey Brown, President of

InsurTech Hartford. "Her presence underlines our commitment to bringing cutting-edge perspectives to the forefront of insurance technology. This is more than an event; it's a catalyst for transformation."

The

InsurTech Hartford Symposium, known for its influential gatherings, offers a unique platform for insurance executives, innovators, and thought leaders to converge, share ideas, and shape the future of the industry. This year's event is expected to set new benchmarks in collaborative innovation and strategic insights.

For more information and to register for the

InsurTech Hartford Symposium 2024, please visit .

About

InsurTech Hartford

InsurTech Hartford (ITH) is a thriving InsurTech ecosystem founded in 2016 with global startup, agent/broker, carrier, solution provider, and investor constituents. With a proven track record of creating industry engagement and collaboration through high-impact networking events, conferences, virtual education, and innovation initiatives, ITH draws a dynamic, executive-level audience from all lines of the (re)insurance business. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Stacey Brown

