Patients Of Elevate ENT Partners Impacted By Patient Statement Coding Error

Elevate

ENT Partners uses PatientNotebook (a service provided by Waystar, Inc.) to enable its patients to, among other things, view statements and to make payments to the patient's account.

RevSpring, Inc., a statement processor providing services to PatientNotebook, generated misidentified PDF statements resulting from a coding error introduced by a software partner.

These misidentified PDF statements were then uploaded to the PatientNotebook portal on October 24-25, 2023. As a result, some patients were incorrectly redirected to a different patient's statement. This error impacted a little more than 1,000 patients and only impacted statements viewed through the PatientNotebook on October 24-25, 2023. The error did not affect mailed statements.

Upon learning of the coding error on October 26, 2023, all statements were promptly removed from viewing on the portal. Subsequent investigation identified all customer files that processed through the affected workflow and enabled the parties to provide notice to the individuals who were impacted.

RevSpring implemented additional sequence validations and improved error detections that are designed to prevent the reoccurrence of such an error.

Patients who viewed these statements would have been able to see another patient's name, address, account number and summary description of services. The investigation did not indicate evidence of theft or

fraud and the parties do not anticipate reports of misuse, but the company is sending notices in an abundance of caution and in compliance with law. Please remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and

fraud, review your account statements, and monitor your credit reports for suspicious activity.

Waystar secured the services of NortonLifeLock Inc. to provide identity and credit monitoring services, at no cost to impacted individuals, for twelve (12) months. Impacted individuals are encouraged to enroll with NortonLifeLock to receive the identity and credit monitoring services.

If you have additional questions about the incident or the NortonLifeLock services, please contact Waystar at [email protected] .

