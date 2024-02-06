Talkiatry Named To The New York Digital Health 100 By Digital Health New York (DHNY)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DH100 recognizes the most exciting and innovative digital health startups in New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care, today announced that it has been named to the 2024 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in New York.

Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list in conjunction with the New York Healthcare Innovation Report which takes an in-depth look at the investment trends, opportunities and challenges in the digital health sector.

"The digital health landscape in New York City is dynamic, and it's an honor to be recognized amongst our peers on the New York Digital Health 100 list for the second year in a row," said Robert Krayn, co-founder and CEO, Talkiatry. "In 2024, we'll continue our dedication to innovating mental health care and delivering accessible, quality psychiatric treatment to those who need it, no matter where they live."

"2024 marks the fifth year of the New York Digital Health 100 and in that time, the digital health ecosystem in New York has significantly grown and evolved," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, DHNY. "We are proud to recognize these exceptional organizations and commend them for their ongoing commitment to innovation, transformation and the role they play in driving healthcare forward."

With more than 300 full-time, licensed psychiatrists available to treat child, adult, and geriatric psychiatric issues including ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, OCD, and PTSD, Talkiatry provides patients with virtual care that was previously limited or nonexistent in many areas across the country. Expanding to 43 states during the past year, Talkiatry covers more than 70% of commercial lives in the US through partnerships with 60+ insurance providers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield , Aetna , United Healthcare , Cigna , and Humana . Medicare patients can also access Talkiatry's quality telepsychiatry care. The majority of visits cost patients $30 or less after insurance (*Includes all types of patient costs: copayment, deductible, and coinsurance. Excludes no-shows and includes $0 payments).

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need-and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at and follow us on Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, we invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to help us to get to know the company better. We also used our dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the

consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 10 people in the New York region. Companies that were public or non-profit; founded before 2014; or had an exit were excluded. We evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, number of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

