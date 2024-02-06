NORTIV 8 Launches New Sneakers To Fuel The Gorpcore Aesthetic Trend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTIV 8 proudly unveils two women's athleisure sneaker lines, rejuvenating and pushing gorpcore chic in 2024.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

NORTIV 8 , a rising star in the world of footwear, renowned for its top-tier and budget-friendly hiking boots, is proud to announce the launch of its newest collection of sneakers that seamlessly captures the essence of the gorpcore aesthetic trend. With a focus on blending fashion and practicality, NORTIV 8 has introduced two series of athleisure sneakers, the Cloud Harmony sneakers and Soft Cloud slip-on sneakers , catering to individuals seeking comfort, versatility, and style in their active lifestyle.

NORTIV 8 introduces two athleisure sneaker series: the Cloud Harmony for running or workouts, offering comfort and shock absorption, and the Soft Cloud slip-ons, providing hands-free wear and comfort for outdoor and urban activities.

Continue Reading

Gorpcore, also coined as "quiet outdoors" athleisure, seamlessly fuses outdoor recreation wear with urban street style- a fashion movement that champions functionality, comfort, and a laid-back, casual vibe. NORTIV 8 masterfully integrates these elements of this trend into its latest sneakers, empowering wearers to effortlessly make a fashion statement while staying active.

NORTIV 8's Cloud Harmony sneakers feature a thick, high-rebound EVA foam midsole that provides ultimate comfort and shock absorption, ensuring a pleasant experience during activities with repeated impact such as running or workouts. With stability-enhancing features and additional arch support, these sneakers offer the stability and support needed for activities that require balance and agility. The lightweight and breathable design, paired with an anti-slip outsole, makes them versatile for various fitness activities.

For individuals looking for hands-free convenience and hassle-free wear, the Soft Cloud slip-on sneakers from NORTIV 8 are the perfect choice. These sneakers align with the gorpcore trend by catering to individuals seeking functionality in both outdoor and urban settings. The slip-on design allows for easy slip in and out, making them ideal for diverse activities. With plush foam insoles and breathable materials, these sneakers prioritize unparalleled comfort and are suitable for extended walks and outdoor exploration.

NORTIV 8's latest athleisure sneaker collections not only embrace the thriving gorpcore aesthetic trend but also caters to a diverse audience, including the general public, customers, runners, and those with an active lifestyle. These sneakers strike the perfect balance, offering a blend of style, comfort, support, breathability, and versatility, making them ideal for a range of activities such as walking, running, light workouts, and daily commuting. The collections are a testament to NORTIV 8's commitment to providing stylish and functional footwear that seamlessly integrates into the dynamic routines of individuals leading active lives.

In the current market and industry situation, the gorpcore aesthetic trend continues to gain popularity among fashion enthusiasts who value the blend of style and functionality. NORTIV 8 competes in the gorpcore sneaker category alongside renowned brands like Hoka and Skechers. However, what sets them apart is its dedication to providing unparalleled comfort without compromising on aesthetics. By offering competitively priced sneakers, NORTIV 8 opens the doors for fashion-conscious individuals to enjoy high-quality footwear without breaking the bank.

NORTIV 8 athleisure sneaker lines embody the gorpcore aesthetic trend of fashion 2024, making them a stylish and practical option for those seeking comfortable footwear that aligns with their active lifestyle. Whether it's for women's day and mother's day gifting or for embracing a more active lifestyle in the new year, NORTIV 8's Cloud Harmony sneakers and Soft Cloud slip-on sneakers are the ultimate choice. With emphasis on comfort, functionality, versatility, and style, these sneakers are a win for both the feet health and the wallet. To experience the comfort and style of NORTIV 8 sneakers firsthand, visit the official website at here or visit the offline retail store located at Bay Plaza Shopping Center, 352 Baychester Ave, Bronx, New York. NORTIV 8 is also available on Nordstorm Rack .

About NORTIV 8

NORTIV 8, a distinguished brand under the Dream Pairs

umbrella and renowned for its top-tier and budget-friendly hiking boots, stands as a global leader in affordable yet stylish active footwear. Boasting a workforce of over 500 employees across the globe, with offices strategically located in New Jersey and Manhattan and robust operations in China, NORTIV 8 has established itself as a prominent player in the industry. The brand offers a diverse and comprehensive collection, encompassing snow boots , hiking boots , military boots , running sneakers , hiking sneakers , and athleisure sneaker . Anchored in a steadfast commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, NORTIV 8 consistently pioneers innovation, passionately redefining the landscape of active and athleisure footwear.

SOURCE NORTIV 8