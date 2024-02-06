Inventhelp Inventor Develops Highly-Visible Turn Signal For Semi Trucks (TLS-498)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and sometimes my turn signals are overlooked by other motorists, especially when traveling in adverse weather," said an inventor, from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, "so I invented the WHEEL WELL BLINKER BAR. My design would improve signaling capabilities for a truck driver when merging into traffic or switching lanes on the highway."

The invention provides improved turn signaling capabilities for truck drivers when merging or changing lanes. In doing so, it prevents other motorists from overlooking the turn signals. As a result, it increases communication and safety. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for professional truck drivers and trucking companies.

