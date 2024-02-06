Solar Blanket Market: Assessing The Competitive Landscape 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The utilization of solar blankets in residential and commercial buildings help conserve energy.

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In 2021, the global solar blanket market was valued at $132.4 million, with projections indicating that it will reach $274.2 million by 2031, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The solar blanket market forecast is segmented based on type, product type, application, and region. Regarding type, it is categorized into amorphous silicon, cadmium telluride, copper indium gallium selenide, and others. Notably, the copper indium gallium selenide segment held the largest market share in 2021, primarily due to its significant contribution to expanding solar photovoltaic capacity in unconventional areas.

Solar blankets serve as portable power generators crafted from flexible solar panels, and they are available in three product types: rectangle, oval, and round solar blankets. These blankets find utility in powering various portable gadgets used in everyday life and are also employed in the military sector by military personnel.

By application, the solar blanket market is segmented into industrial, residential, automotive, aerospace, and other sectors. In 2021, the industrial segment held the largest share of revenue in the global solar blanket market. Solar blankets find diverse applications, including powering industrial facilities and providing emergency power to low-power equipment.

In terms of geographical distribution, North America dominated the market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The surge in government investments towards eco-friendly military initiatives has positively influenced the growth of the global solar blanket market.

Rectangular solar blankets are the most widely used type, often employed in residential and commercial buildings to conserve energy and provide warmth, particularly in colder climates. Oval solar blankets, characterized by their curved edges, are designed for maximum efficiency in covering larger areas and capturing sunlight.

Solar blankets find diverse applications across various sectors including industrial, commercial, automotive, aerospace, and others. Among these, their predominant use lies within the industrial sector, where they serve to energize low-power electronic devices integrated within buildings. The proliferation of population growth and rapid industrialization has spurred investments in constructing manufacturing facilities related to automotive and aerospace industries, consequently driving demand for power, particularly as many of these plants are automated. Consequently, the adoption of building-integrated solar blankets has surged to meet the energy demands of such facilities. These emerging trends in the solar blanket market are poised to enhance market opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Study:

As per solar blanket market analysis, on the basis of type, the Copper Indium Gallium Selenide segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 41.5% of the solar blanket market share in 2021, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the rectangle solar blanket segment accounted for 52.2% of the global market share in FY2021.

On the basis of application, the industrial segment accounted for 31.5% of the global market share in FY2021.

On the basis of region, North America is the major consumer of solar blankets among other regions. It accounted for around 36.8% of the global market share in 2021.

Competitive Analysis:

The Solar blankets Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

