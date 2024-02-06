Afmworkshop, Inc. And Biocubic Announce Strategic Partnership In Atomic Force Microscopy For Life Sciences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Biomaterials Characterization Techniques and Services Get A Fresh Look with Atomic Force Microscopy

- Chris Buser D HEAD ISLAND, SC, USA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AFMWorkshop, Inc. and BioCubic are announcing a strategic partnership to assist life sciences explorers, innovators, and educators in discovering the nanostructures of their biomaterials with Atomic Force Microscopes (AFMs). This new collaboration delivers unparalleled value to customers by combining innovative applications for biomaterials characterization with the highest quality, most affordable research-grade atomic force microscopes.AFMWorkshop brings decades of expertise in designing and manufacturing intuitive, affordable, and versatile AFMs. The company's innovative products have dramatically expanded the number of labs with access to high-performance, nanoscale characterization capabilities.BioCubic supports customers in discovering, understanding, and controlling the nanoscale features of their products. The company's mission is providing more access to the nano-world in and around us, and improving research, quality control, and education at the molecular scale.The AFMWorkshop and BioCubic partnership removes the risk of entering the fields of nanobiotechnology by delivering seamless support from protocol development services to the sale of customized, open-platform instruments.Atomic force microscopes are complementary to the traditionally used light and electron beam microscopes in life sciences. AFMs are unique in measuring direct 3D images and mechanical properties of biological specimens, and are the most affordable and versatile characterization tools to reach nanoscale resolution.AFMs are exceptionally good at delivering rapid, inexpensive surface information of relatively flat materials (<15 μm total topography) and can collect this information in air, other gases or live in liquids, without the need for additional sample preparation tools.Biocubic's Founder, Chris Buser Ph.D., says:“Compared to SEM/TEM, our AFM systems deliver data at a 10x lower purchasing cost. There's also no need for costly maintenance contracts, or the use of toxic heavy metal stains. Atomic Force Microscopy is the future for life sciences applications and research, and I'm looking forward to working with more pioneers and educators who want to tap into that potential.”###AFMWorkshop, Inc. ( ) manufactures high-quality, robust Atomic Force Microscopes (AFMs) that are intuitive to use for beginners or experts. Founded in 2009 by industry pioneer Paul West Ph.D., and located on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, the company's AFMs are used in almost 400 labs worldwide.BioCubic ( ) was founded in 2022 by Chris Buser Ph.D and is located in Darien, Connecticut. Chris has over 20 years of experience in high-resolution microscopy in life sciences, including the operation and application of light, electron beam and atomic force microscopes.

