SBLM Architects' Design Of Long Island University's College Of Veterinary Medicine Earns AVMA Accreditation In 1St Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine

John Kelly

Acclaimed architecture firm completes two-building veterinary college at LIU's Brookville campus, featuring classrooms, operating theaters, and beyond

BROOKVILLE , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The recently completed Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine , designed by SBLM Architects , pairs the school's extensive educational resources with state-of-the-art technology. Since opening last year, the veterinary college has already earned a critical accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).The new veterinary college, comprised of the Veterinary Learning Center (VLC) and Teaching Research Center (TRC), was designed to be architecturally contextual with the rest of Long Island University's campus. Both mid-rise buildings echo Long Island University's neo-classical style with red brick facades, white paned double-hung windows, and white ornamental accents.The Veterinary Learning Center is situated in an approximately 30,000-square-foot former warehouse that has been completely transformed to accommodate the newest technologies required in the high-scale program. First-year students study primarily through virtual programs, which include anatomy and necropsy labs. In addition, the students have access to the Center's trim rooms, histopathology labs, and multi-head microscope rooms.The newly constructed 32,000-square-foot Teaching Research Center contains three 150-seat lecture halls and more than 5,000 square feet of technical labs, including a clinical skills lab. The curriculum at the Teaching Research Center addresses infectious diseases, comparative medicine and therapeutics, and comprehensive veterinary medical education. There is also a small animal simulation suite that features examination rooms, surgical suites, and a medical imaging center.“This was an ambitious, two-part project initially conceived in 2017 and temporarily delayed by the pandemic,” said John Kelly, the SBLM principal who led the design team.“Our mission was to create educational spaces that would help LIU develop its far-reaching program and eventually meet the rigorous criteria of the AVMA, for which only 30 institutions in the U.S. qualify.”Long Island University spent approximately $53 million on the design and construction of the College of Veterinary Medicine. New York State contributed approximately $16 million.The veterinary college, which opened with 150 students, has tripled its registration within the first year and currently has 450 enrolled students.ABOUT SBLM ARCHITECTSEstablished in 1993, SBLM Architects has four interconnected, Principal-headed Studio offices in New York City, Long Island, NY, Miami, FL, and Dallas, TX. With more than three decades in practice, SBLM has completed thousands of projects throughout the U.S., providing environmentally responsible solutions for such market categories as Healthcare, Education, Mixed-use and Residential, Retail and Commercial, and Civic environments. SBLM's dedicated family of architects and designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners, and seasoned collaborators continue to meet the needs of our clients' visions, delivering design solutions that inspire, connect, perform, and drive business.

Linda Alexander

Alexander Marketing Corp.

+1 917-881-5360

email us here